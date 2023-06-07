Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Sets New 52-Week High at $103.00

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $103.00 and last traded at $102.41, with a volume of 8435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEIS. Citigroup increased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.35 and a 200 day moving average of $91.98.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Energy Industries

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.78%.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $383,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $383,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.98, for a total value of $97,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,351.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,837 shares of company stock valued at $576,680. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 78.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth $49,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.