Aion Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $868.57 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $446,473.35 and approximately $868.57 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00123153 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00049731 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00037713 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00019324 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003746 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000459 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

