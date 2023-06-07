Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a dividend payout ratio of 166.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to earn $9.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.8%.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ARE opened at $118.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.60. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $110.64 and a 12-month high of $172.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,935,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 453.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,151.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.