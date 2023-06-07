Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,702 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Pariax LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.69.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.41. 6,667,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,068,650. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.18. The firm has a market cap of $228.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

