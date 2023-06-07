Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Price Target Raised to C$87.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTFGet Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ANCTF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANCTF traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.00. 10,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,847. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.23. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $52.89.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTFGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.06 billion for the quarter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

