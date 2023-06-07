Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Raised to C$87.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$71.58.

Shares of TSE:ATD traded down C$0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$66.51. 605,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,319. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$66.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of C$65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$49.58 and a 1 year high of C$68.40.

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C($0.04). Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of C$27.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$27.48 billion. Equities analysts predict that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.7285145 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia, as well as stores operated under the Circle K banner in Cambodia, Egypt, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Jamaica, Macau, Mexico, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.

