Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.34-1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55-1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.

Alkermes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $32.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.57. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALKS shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alkermes to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alkermes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkermes

In related news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 27,134 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $784,986.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,667.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Alkermes news, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $1,288,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,497.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 27,134 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $784,986.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,667.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.