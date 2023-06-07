Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. Allied Healthcare Products has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $802.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.39.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Allied Healthcare Products at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

