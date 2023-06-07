Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,056 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,424,000 after buying an additional 281,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ally Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,811,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,526,000 after purchasing an additional 284,202 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ally Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,433,000 after purchasing an additional 320,049 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,476,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,600 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 3,407,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,301,000 after purchasing an additional 292,000 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Price Performance

NYSE:ALLY traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,199,977. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.87.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

