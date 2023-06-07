Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.89-$5.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.67.

NYSE MO opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.88. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $54.06.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,105,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,883,000 after buying an additional 1,531,337 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 64.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,062,000 after buying an additional 1,472,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,002,000 after buying an additional 1,192,266 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

