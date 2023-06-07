Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Up 8%

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.64. 1,172,054 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,182,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMPS shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Altus Power Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.80 million, a P/E ratio of -275.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Insider Activity

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 million. Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.57%. Equities analysts expect that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altus Power news, CEO Gregg J. Felton purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $221,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,834,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,427,291.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $221,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,834,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,427,291.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $110,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,859,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,300,849.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $432,775. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Power

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Altus Power by 88.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,447,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,284 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Altus Power in the first quarter worth about $12,973,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Altus Power by 1,231.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after buying an additional 1,571,727 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,025,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Altus Power by 1,188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 752,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after buying an additional 694,100 shares in the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

