Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.51

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$9.51 and last traded at C$9.29, with a volume of 36171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.05.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$348.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$23.19 million for the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 51.53% and a return on equity of 42.20%. Analysts forecast that Alvopetro Energy Ltd. will post 1.7238095 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. As of December 31, 2021, it held interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

