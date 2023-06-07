American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of –$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.00 million-$30.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.20 million.

NASDAQ AMSC opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMSC shares. StockNews.com cut American Superconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on American Superconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 44,479 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in American Superconductor by 8.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,811,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 147,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 18,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 32,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 550.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 490,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

