American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in American Tower were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 629.4% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.56.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock opened at $189.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.01. The company has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a PE ratio of 63.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.00%.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.