Analysts Set T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT at $180.95

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.15.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS opened at $128.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $121.76 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.39.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,938.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,520 shares of company stock worth $15,831,665 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,422,440,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

