Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Plans $0.65 Quarterly Dividend

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Annaly Capital Management has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years. Annaly Capital Management has a dividend payout ratio of 87.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.7%.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NYSE:NLY traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $19.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,025,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,241,658. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $818.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

NLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Argus cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.28.

Institutional Trading of Annaly Capital Management

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 506.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth $154,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

