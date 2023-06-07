Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Aptiv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.2% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Aptiv by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.08.

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $700,158.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,480 shares in the company, valued at $61,504,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.09. 3,227,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.71. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.26 and its 200-day moving average is $103.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

