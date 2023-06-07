ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives $116.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.25.

Several research firms have commented on ARCB. Bank of America lowered ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ArcBest from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ArcBest in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ArcBest from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on ArcBest from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 190.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in ArcBest by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $85.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.76. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $66.35 and a 12-month high of $104.87.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ArcBest will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.06%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

