Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Seeyond

Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 15,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ADM stock opened at $72.18 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $69.92 and a 1 year high of $98.28. The stock has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.59 and its 200-day moving average is $82.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

