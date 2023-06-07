Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) CEO Michael J. Arougheti Sells 4,460 Shares

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $401,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,325,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ares Management Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Ares Management stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,628,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,854. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.30. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 83.12, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $91.53.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 280.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Ares Management by 1,427.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Ares Management by 951.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.