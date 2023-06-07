Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) CEO Sells $23,472,179.96 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 258,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $23,472,179.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,429,283.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ares Management Price Performance

ARES traded up $2.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.43. 1,628,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,854. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 83.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.30. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 280.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,328,000 after buying an additional 458,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,618,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $886,004,000 after buying an additional 701,738 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,987,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,031,000 after buying an additional 188,618 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,270,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $223,821,000 after buying an additional 576,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth $268,186,000. 47.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARES has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

