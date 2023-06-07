Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) versus Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Aridis Pharmaceuticals and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aridis Pharmaceuticals -982.56% N/A -175.57% Satsuma Pharmaceuticals N/A -115.24% -102.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.9% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aridis Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50 Satsuma Pharmaceuticals 0 4 1 0 2.20

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,337.04%. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $7.40, indicating a potential upside of 566.67%. Given Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aridis Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Satsuma Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aridis Pharmaceuticals and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aridis Pharmaceuticals $3.09 million 2.87 -$30.37 million ($2.28) -0.11 Satsuma Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$70.06 million ($2.01) -0.55

Aridis Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Satsuma Pharmaceuticals. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aridis Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aridis Pharmaceuticals beats Satsuma Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J. Patzer and Vu L. Truong in 2003 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

