Arthur L. Havener, Jr. Sells 2,625 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Stock

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $335,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,751.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of LSI traded up $5.49 on Wednesday, reaching $132.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.02 and a 12-month high of $146.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Life Storage by 116.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Life Storage by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Life Storage by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,911,000 after buying an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

