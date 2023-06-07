Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.12–$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $157.50 million-$158.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.75 million. Asana also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.55–$0.50 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. DA Davidson cut Asana from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Asana presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.98.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. Asana has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $29.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.03.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. Asana had a negative net margin of 63.97% and a negative return on equity of 121.25%. The business had revenue of $152.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $27,556.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,158. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $27,556.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $426,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 607,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,256.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,346 shares of company stock valued at $538,214. 63.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Asana by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 5,307.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the first quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

