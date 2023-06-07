ASB Consultores LLC Acquires New Shares in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

ASB Consultores LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ST. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 14,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Goodman Financial Corp raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 207,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 31,679 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 97.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.91.

Insider Activity

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $482,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,306,330.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ST traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.63. 272,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,795. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day moving average of $45.57. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $54.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

