ASB Consultores LLC Buys 1,972 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

ASB Consultores LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,837,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,944,475. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.