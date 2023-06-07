ASB Consultores LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,335,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,296,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 115.8% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 128,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.15. 1,416,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,368. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.21 and a 12 month high of $160.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

