ASB Consultores LLC Reduces Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

ASB Consultores LLC lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,602 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Down 2.9 %

ADBE traded down $12.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $420.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,674,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,859. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $376.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $192.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $451.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.00.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

