ASB Consultores LLC Sells 1,193 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ASB Consultores LLC cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,941 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $751,035,000 after buying an additional 2,555,634 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,728,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,493,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,783,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE:COP traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,626,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,433,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.13. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

