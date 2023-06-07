ASB Consultores LLC Sells 919 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ASB Consultores LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.85. 13,841,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,986,613. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

