Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Position Increased by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $165.01. The stock had a trading volume of 47,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,816. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.40 and a twelve month high of $263.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Aspen Technology

A number of research firms recently commented on AZPN. William Blair downgraded Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.40.

Aspen Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: AZPN) is a global software leader helping industries at the forefront of the world’s dual challenge meet the increasing demand for resources from a rapidly growing population in a profitable and sustainable manner. AspenTech solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle.

