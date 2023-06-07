Astar 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.78 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 7th. One Astar token can now be bought for about $0.0430 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges. Astar has a total market capitalization of $66.81 million and $5.78 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Astar has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar Token Profile

Astar launched on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,915,282,797 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Astar is astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

