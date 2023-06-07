Astrafer Trading Down 12.2% Over Last Week (ASTRAFER)

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One Astrafer token can currently be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00003413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Astrafer has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. Astrafer has a market capitalization of $143.35 million and approximately $35,861.30 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astrafer Profile

Astrafer’s genesis date was July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,553,960 tokens. Astrafer’s official website is phantomgalaxies.com. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g.

Astrafer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 0.91355907 USD and is down -8.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $54,054.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

