Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.63

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.63 and last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 10227 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet raised Astronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Astronics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Astronics alerts:

Astronics Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of Astronics

Astronics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Astronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 1,337.1% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.