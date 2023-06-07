Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.63

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.63 and last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 10227 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.
ATRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet raised Astronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Astronics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.
