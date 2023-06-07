Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,717 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 492% compared to the average daily volume of 628 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on AY shares. National Bank Financial lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Up 1.3 %

AY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,494. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average is $26.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5,931.36%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,833,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,892,000 after purchasing an additional 494,472 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,577,000 after acquiring an additional 601,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,223,000 after acquiring an additional 46,683 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,228,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,381,000 after acquiring an additional 345,550 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,117,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,602,000 after acquiring an additional 14,677 shares during the period. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.