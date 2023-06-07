Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Price Down 4.3% on Insider Selling

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $176.00 and last traded at $176.16. 983,867 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,261,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.00.

Specifically, insider Gene Liu sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total transaction of $40,180.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,251,293.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.79, for a total value of $1,565,939.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,033,990.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total transaction of $40,180.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,251,293.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,726 shares of company stock worth $49,750,047 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on TEAM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.74.

Atlassian Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.75 and its 200-day moving average is $152.42.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after buying an additional 46,418 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $6,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.