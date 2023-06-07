Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) is Brown Advisory Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,718,249 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 234,748 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up 1.6% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 2.19% of Autodesk worth $881,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at about $414,972,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $173,259,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 672,790 shares of the software company’s stock worth $125,724,000 after buying an additional 284,490 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 740,243 shares of the software company’s stock worth $138,329,000 after buying an additional 252,022 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 64.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 579,794 shares of the software company’s stock worth $124,277,000 after buying an additional 227,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $5.78 on Wednesday, reaching $202.23. 417,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.67. The firm has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $235.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. OTR Global cut Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $483,414.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $483,414.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,963 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

