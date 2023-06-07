AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,696.89.

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $653,534.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,475 shares of company stock worth $86,386,159 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AZO traded down $5.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,317.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,533. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,581.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,496.55. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,959.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 64.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $29.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 129.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

