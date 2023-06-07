Avalanche (AVAX) Price Tops $14.56

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 6th. Avalanche has a market cap of $5.02 billion and approximately $174.16 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $14.56 or 0.00054271 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00037410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00016264 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000221 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005632 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 431,509,849 coins and its circulating supply is 344,790,399 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

