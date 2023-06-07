Avalanche Market Cap Reaches $4.87 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $4.87 billion and $174.61 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $14.13 or 0.00053458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00036346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00015995 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000999 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 431,512,180 coins and its circulating supply is 344,792,730 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

