Axie Infinity Tops 24 Hour Volume of $47.85 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 7th. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $744.89 million and $47.85 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $6.37 or 0.00024037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006185 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00019735 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000130 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00015247 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,513.55 or 1.00066909 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,961,630 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 116,961,629.85399263 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.66776375 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 317 active market(s) with $47,769,070.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.