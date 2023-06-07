Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Up to $12.27

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.27, but opened at $12.83. Azul shares last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 608,792 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZUL. Morgan Stanley raised Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.60 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Azul from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America raised Azul from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.90 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Azul from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Azul presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.12.

Get Azul alerts:

Azul Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $862.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.89 million. Equities analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZUL. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Azul by 296.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,384,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,353,000 after buying an additional 3,280,010 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Azul in the first quarter valued at about $17,388,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Azul by 551.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,339,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,296,000 after buying an additional 1,980,852 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Azul in the first quarter valued at about $10,725,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Azul by 293.1% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,040,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after buying an additional 775,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

(Get Rating)

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.