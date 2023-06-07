B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

B2Gold Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BTO stock traded down C$0.04 on Wednesday, hitting C$5.10. 641,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,295,423. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.96. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$3.84 and a twelve month high of C$5.87.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at B2Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total transaction of C$68,740.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About B2Gold

BTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$5.80 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.