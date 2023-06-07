B2Gold Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 85,412 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,175% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,755 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised B2Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B2Gold

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in B2Gold by 140.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in B2Gold by 48.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $3.75. 3,547,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,155,378. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average is $3.48.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $473.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

