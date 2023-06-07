Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Acquires 18,417 Shares

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 18,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $101,661.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 419,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,560.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 7,464 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $37,693.20.

On Monday, May 15th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 22,179 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $121,540.92.

On Friday, May 12th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 75,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $407,250.00.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BW traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.92. 278,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,384. The company has a market cap of $525.40 million, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.87. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $8.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average of $5.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $249.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.00 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,839.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BW. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,500,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 26,787,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,666 shares during the period. EVR Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $4,847,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,284,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,955,000 after acquiring an additional 625,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 40.5% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,769,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,722,000 after purchasing an additional 510,386 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

See Also

