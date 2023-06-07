Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Trading 5.9% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) traded up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $5.92 and last traded at $5.92. 102,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 399,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

Specifically, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 18,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $101,661.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 419,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,560.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 18,417 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $101,661.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 419,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,560.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 10,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,757.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 170,060 shares of company stock valued at $921,596 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.18 million, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.87.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $249.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.00 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,839.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3,147.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 666.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.