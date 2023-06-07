Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 736,428 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,888 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $86,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in NIKE by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 17,965 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,127 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 544,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $63,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,814 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.92. 2,321,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,324,114. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.06. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $164.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. NIKE’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,282 shares of company stock valued at $26,447,640. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

