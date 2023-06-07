Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 58,107 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,399,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,107 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $91,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.04. 7,905,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,739,629. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.10. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

