Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 867,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,195 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.13% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $63,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNFP. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6,336.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 360,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,431,000 after purchasing an additional 354,500 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 214.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 219,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,809,000 after acquiring an additional 149,851 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 982,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,701,000 after acquiring an additional 145,302 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $10,129,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 691.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 150,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,818,000 after acquiring an additional 131,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNFP traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.70. The stock had a trading volume of 182,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.64. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $89.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $401.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

