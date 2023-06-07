Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $60.27 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 676,106 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,121 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.20% of D.R. Horton worth $60,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,652 shares of company stock valued at $10,596,626. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.88. 511,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,492. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $115.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.96.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.72.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Northwest, Southwest, South Central, Southeast, East, and North. The Northwest segment includes Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

